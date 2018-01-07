Tension as three are killed along Marakwet, West Pokot border

Tension remains high along the Elgeyo Marakwet – West Pokot counties border following a bandit attack that left three people dead and hundreds of livestock stolen.

West Pokot County leaders led by Governor Prof. John Lonyangapuo is calling on the national government to beef up security in both counties noting the unequal distribution of national police reservists between the two counties had left county residents vulnerable.

Several livestock whose number is way above six hundred was also stolen along the insecure in Chesogon area along Elgeyo Marakwet – West pokot counties border.

The situation is still dire and normal operations remain interrupted with schools yet to be re-opened unlike in other parts of the country.

Area leaders are now pointing an accusing finger at their counterparts in the neighboring Elgeyo Marakwet County for perpetuating insecurity despite efforts to restore peace in the volatile pastoral region.

In the meantime law enforcers have promised to re-deploy security officers to Chesogon area to prevent further attacks.