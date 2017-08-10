The mighty fall of 20 Governors in hotly contested polls

20 Governors from both Jubilee and NASA stand to lose their positions as the tally of the election results draws to a close.
Some of those who have lost are Kiambu’s William Kabogo, Meru’s Peter Munya and Bomet’s Isaac Ruto.
Three women have also been elected for the first time to the powerful governor positions.
They are former cabinet secretaries Anne Waiguru, Charity Ngilu and Joyce Laboso, the deputy parliamentary speaker.
Machakos Wiper gubernatorial candidate Wavinya Ndeti lost to the incumbent Alfred Mutua but not without giving him a run for his money.
Kenya has the lowest female representation in parliament in East Africa at 19 percent.
Gubernatorial results from key battle-grounds include:
- Laikipia
Nderitu Muriithi-98,843 votes (50.53%)-Independent
Joshua Irungu-96,828 votes (49.47%- Incumbent
2. Lamu
Fahim Yassin Twaha-22,848 votes (46.57%)- Jubilee
Issa Timamy-22,237 votes (45.45%)- ANC- Incumbent
3. Marsabit
Muhamud Mohamed Ali-52,930 votes (50.88%)-Jubilee
Ukur Yatani-43,688 votes (43.28%)-FAP- Incumbent
4. Meru
Kiraitu Murungi- 271,140 votes 52.23%- Jubilee
Peter Munya-221,591 votes (42.71%) – PNU- Incumbent
5.West Pokot
John Lonyangapuo -80,431 votes (57.98%) – KANU
Simon Kachapin-58,289 votes (42.02%) – Jubilee- Incumbent
6. Vihiga
Wilber Otichilo-75,784 votes (42.13%)-ODM
Moses Akaranga-57,994 votes (32.24%)-PPOK- Incumbent
7. Tharaka Nithi
Onesmus Njuki-112,248 votes (69.19%) – Jubilee
Samwel Ragwa-47,435 votes (29.24%) – NARC KENYA- Incumbent
8. Taita Taveta
Granton Graham Samboja-38,492 votes (36.18%)-WDM-K
John Mtuta Mruttu-22,863 votes (21.49%)- Independent- Incumbent
9. Nyeri
Wahome Gakuru-279,044 votes (72.68%)-Jubilee
Samwel Wamathai-85,751 votes (22.34%)- Independent- Incumbent
10. Nyandarua
Francis Kimemia-220,283 votes (79.39%)-Jubilee
Daniel Waithaka Mwangi-12,815 votes (4.62%)Independent- Incumbent
11. Bomet
Joyce Laboso 175,932 votes (67.20%)
Isaac Ruto 85 863 votes (32.80%)- Incumbent
12. Bungoma
Wycliffe Wangamati 194,682 votes (48.22%)-Ford Kenya
Kenneth Lusaka 173,469 votes (42.97%) –Jubilee- Incumbent
13. Isiolo
Mohamed Kuti 20,054 votes (42.04%)- Independent
Godana Doyo 13 406 votes (28.11%)- PDP- Incumbent
14. Kajiado
Joseph ole Lenku -163,694 votes (54.07%- Jubilee
David Nkedienye-135,358 votes (44.71%)- ODM- Incumbent
15. Kiambu
Ferdinand Waititu-737,795 votes (78.17%)- Jubilee
Kabogo-198,277 votes (21.01%)- Independent-Incumbent
16. Kirinyaga
Anne waiguru-157,608 votes (54.09%)-Jubilee
Martha Karua -118,420 votes (40.79%)-NARC-Kenya
Joseph Ndathi- 4 619 votes (1.57%)- Incumbent
17. Kisumu
Nyong’o -260,072 votes (63.23%)- ODM
Ranguma-146,218 votes (35.76%)-independent- Incumbent
18. Nairobi
Mike Mbuvi Sonko-822,975 votes (53.51%) – Jubilee
Evans Kidero- 659 737 votes (42.84%) – ODM- Incumbent
19. Kitui
Charity Ngilu-161,512 votes (47.41%)-NARC-Kenya
David Musila-107,072 votes (31.64%)- Independent
Malombe julius-71,153 votes (20.94%)-WDM- Incumbent
20. Bungoma
Wycliffe Wangamati 194,682 votes (48.22%)-Ford Kenya
Kenneth Lusaka 173,469 votes (42.97%) –Jubilee- Incumbent
By Collins Anampiu/Margaret Kalekye