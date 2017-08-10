The mighty fall of 20 Governors in hotly contested polls

20 Governors from both Jubilee and NASA stand to lose their positions as the tally of the election results draws to a close.

Some of those who have lost are Kiambu’s William Kabogo, Meru’s Peter Munya and Bomet’s Isaac Ruto.

Three women have also been elected for the first time to the powerful governor positions.

They are former cabinet secretaries Anne Waiguru, Charity Ngilu and Joyce Laboso, the deputy parliamentary speaker.

Machakos Wiper gubernatorial candidate Wavinya Ndeti lost to the incumbent Alfred Mutua but not without giving him a run for his money.

Kenya has the lowest female representation in parliament in East Africa at 19 percent.

Gubernatorial results from key battle-grounds include:

Laikipia

Nderitu Muriithi-98,843 votes (50.53%)-Independent

Joshua Irungu-96,828 votes (49.47%- Incumbent

2. Lamu

Fahim Yassin Twaha-22,848 votes (46.57%)- Jubilee

Issa Timamy-22,237 votes (45.45%)- ANC- Incumbent

3. Marsabit

Muhamud Mohamed Ali-52,930 votes (50.88%)-Jubilee

Ukur Yatani-43,688 votes (43.28%)-FAP- Incumbent

4. Meru

Kiraitu Murungi- 271,140 votes 52.23%- Jubilee

Peter Munya-221,591 votes (42.71%) – PNU- Incumbent

5.West Pokot

John Lonyangapuo -80,431 votes (57.98%) – KANU

Simon Kachapin-58,289 votes (42.02%) – Jubilee- Incumbent

6. Vihiga

Wilber Otichilo-75,784 votes (42.13%)-ODM

Moses Akaranga-57,994 votes (32.24%)-PPOK- Incumbent

7. Tharaka Nithi

Onesmus Njuki-112,248 votes (69.19%) – Jubilee

Samwel Ragwa-47,435 votes (29.24%) – NARC KENYA- Incumbent

8. Taita Taveta

Granton Graham Samboja-38,492 votes (36.18%)-WDM-K

John Mtuta Mruttu-22,863 votes (21.49%)- Independent- Incumbent

9. Nyeri

Wahome Gakuru-279,044 votes (72.68%)-Jubilee

Samwel Wamathai-85,751 votes (22.34%)- Independent- Incumbent

10. Nyandarua

Francis Kimemia-220,283 votes (79.39%)-Jubilee

Daniel Waithaka Mwangi-12,815 votes (4.62%)Independent- Incumbent

11. Bomet

Joyce Laboso 175,932 votes (67.20%)

Isaac Ruto 85 863 votes (32.80%)- Incumbent

12. Bungoma

Wycliffe Wangamati 194,682 votes (48.22%)-Ford Kenya

Kenneth Lusaka 173,469 votes (42.97%) –Jubilee- Incumbent

13. Isiolo

Mohamed Kuti 20,054 votes (42.04%)- Independent

Godana Doyo 13 406 votes (28.11%)- PDP- Incumbent

14. Kajiado

Joseph ole Lenku -163,694 votes (54.07%- Jubilee

David Nkedienye-135,358 votes (44.71%)- ODM- Incumbent

15. Kiambu

Ferdinand Waititu-737,795 votes (78.17%)- Jubilee

Kabogo-198,277 votes (21.01%)- Independent-Incumbent

16. Kirinyaga

Anne waiguru-157,608 votes (54.09%)-Jubilee

Martha Karua -118,420 votes (40.79%)-NARC-Kenya

Joseph Ndathi- 4 619 votes (1.57%)- Incumbent

17. Kisumu

Nyong’o -260,072 votes (63.23%)- ODM

Ranguma-146,218 votes (35.76%)-independent- Incumbent

18. Nairobi

Mike Mbuvi Sonko-822,975 votes (53.51%) – Jubilee

Evans Kidero- 659 737 votes (42.84%) – ODM- Incumbent

19. Kitui

Charity Ngilu-161,512 votes (47.41%)-NARC-Kenya

David Musila-107,072 votes (31.64%)- Independent

Malombe julius-71,153 votes (20.94%)-WDM- Incumbent

By Collins Anampiu/Margaret Kalekye