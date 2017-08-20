Three arrested in Nairobi over election-related offences

Three people including two Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials have been arrested for allegedly trying to alter results of the just concluded general elections at a polling centre in Nairobi.

Sixteen ballot boxes with presidential election results were allegedly destroyed and materials altered in the incident.

The officials, a deputy presiding officer and a clerk, had gone to Embakasi Girls School where election materials are kept and accessed the store. They told police manning the store they had been sent by IEBC to get some needed materials to help in working on a case that has been filed in court by the National Super Alliance-NASA.

Angry members of the public flushed out the two officials and a third person related to one of the officials and handed them to Criminal Investigations officials who arrived at the scene.

Embakasi OCPD Matthew Mangira confirmed to KBC on phone that the trio will be arraigned in a Nairobi Court Monday for tampering with the ballot boxes, adding that it is only the court that can order the seals removed.

The destroyed ballot boxes were kept as exhibits in a petition filed by NASA against the announcement of President Uhuru Kenyatta as winner of the August 8 polls.

This comes in the wake of revelations that over 20 IEBC officials are among 85 individuals facing prosecution over election-related offences.