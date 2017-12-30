President Kenyatta mourns three bishops killed in a road accident

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned three bishops of the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) who lost their lives in a road accident along the Embu-Mwea road.

Bishop Philip Kubai, chairman of bishops synod from Ntonyiri Diocese, Bishop Moses Ntoreruri of Igembe Diocese and Bishop Stanley Kalulu from Igembe Central Diocese were killed in the crash at Mutithi Friday night.

The President said the death of the clergymen was a big loss not only to their families but also to the larger Kenyan society.

He urged motorists to observe traffic laws, which are key to road safety.

