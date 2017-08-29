Three cleared to vie for National Assembly speaker position

Three people including former speaker Justin Muturi have been cleared to contest for the position of National Assembly speaker when parliament resumes Wednesday.

Ekwe Ethuro is among the 7 applicants cleared to defend his seat as senate speaker.

The race for the speaker and deputy speaker seat comes at a time when NASA affiliated MP’s have threatened to boycott the re-opening of parliament citing political mischief in recalling of parliament by the President whose re-election is a subject of an ongoing court petition.

The bicameral parliament is set to reconvene on Thursday morning following the conclusion of the general election on the 8th of August.

The main agenda as parliament resumes would be the swearing in of MP’s by clerks of both houses before they elect the speaker and deputy speaker.

However uncertainty looms on the exercise of election of the speaker which requires at least two thirds of MP’s to elect the speaker with NASA MP’s threatening to boycott the sitting.

But even as the clock ticks to Thursday, the office of the speaker of the national assembly says they have cleared 3 of the 23 persons who showed an interest in the position to vie for the seat including the former speaker Muturi Justin Bedan Njoka, Migudo Noah Winja and Onyango Washingtone Andango.

Three others namely Augo Jim Bonface, Ngao Gladys Kasiva and Wainaina Isaac Wangengi were disqualified after failing to meet the requirements to be cleared to vie.

Kuresoi north MP elect Cheboi Moses Kemboi may be headed for a landslide Victor as the national assembly speaker after he was the sole candidate to meet the deadline and present his nomination papers.

Two women namely Samburu West MP elect Naisula Lesuuda and Gilgil MP elect Wanjira Martha Wangari had picked nomination papers but failed to submit them before the deadline.

In the senate Ekwe Ethuro will look to defend his seat against six other candidates namely Farah Maalim, James Gesami Ondicho, Kenneth Makelo Lusaka, Paul Gichuke Ribathi, Rameshchandra Govind Gorasia, and Wilfred Gisuka Machage.

Muranga County Senator elect Irungu Kang’ata, Nairobi’s Johnson Sakaja, Kiambu’s Kimani Wamatangi and Nakuru’s Susan Kihika will battle it out for the position of Deputy Speaker of the Senate after been cleared to contest.

Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar who had shown an interest in the position did not submit her papers by 9pm on Tuesday.

However, it is threats by NASA to skip the sitting that may hamper the process whose preparations began with an orientation exercise in Parliament on Tuesday.