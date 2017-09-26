Tight security as NASA supporters stage demos

Security around the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices at the Anniversary Towers was Tuesday morning heightened ahead of the opposition NASA’s planned protests to press for the resignation of the commission’s CEO Ezra Chiloba.

The National Police Service increased police patrol and surveillance at Anniversary Towers and the city streets.

By mid morning, anti-riot police officers had been positioned strategically across the city to ensure law and order prevailed when Opposition leaders and their supporters were set to begin their demos.

Police were forced to lob tear gas at protesters carrying twigs and banners who were making their way to the IEBC offices.

The National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga is set to lead hundreds of his supporters in a strong call for the resignation of senior IEBC officials led by the Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba, whom he accuses of bungling the August 8 election.

It is not yet clear when Raila and his team are set to arrive at the venue of the demonstration although a handful of supporters are already assembled outside Anniversary Towers.

In Kisumu, one of Nasa’s perceived strongholds, some residents marched to the IEBC offices deanding resignation of the officials.

The demos come a day after the coalition rejected an appeal by the electoral body to put the demos on hold to allow for a joint cunsultative meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

According to Chair Wafula Chebukati, the meeting is expected to address various concerns raised by stakeholders.

“The commission recognizes your inalienable right to picket and demonstrate The commission writes to request that you put off your planned protests to enable the joint consultative meeting scheduled for Wednesday, September 27 to address concerns raised by the different stakeholders,” the statement read.

The commission is expected to meet representatives of Jubilee and NASA representatives to iron out issues after a similar meeting with the two parties on September 12 aborted.

IEBC has set-out various measures to enhance the credibility and integrity of the fresh presidential election.

IEBC has released a 10-point plan to NASA and its competitor jubilee ahead of a stakeholder’s forum planned for Wednesday at the Bomas of Kenya that seek to contextualize emerging issues resulting from the Supreme Court ruling.

In the new plan, the electoral body maintains that the election will be held on the 26th of October while explaining that it has a two year frame work agreement with M/S Al Ghurair printing and publishing for the printing of ballot papers and attendant result forms with a financing agreement with UNDP.

This coupled with the insistence that OT-Morpho/Safran will manage the ICT/ KIEMS with safaricom set to deploy the KIEMS kits tablet SIM cards in all the 40,883 polling stations appearing to have rubbed members of NASA the wrongway.