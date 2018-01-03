Six injured people after City Shuttle bus overturns in CBD

An accident involving a bus belonging to the City Shuttle company and a private car has left at least six people injured.

The accident happened at the junction of Kenyatta Avenue and Muindi Mbingu Street, Nairobi. The 56 seater bus overturned after hitting the car.

Witnesses blamed the driver of the bus for causing the accident, they said he was speeding.

Good Samaritans and fire fighter who were at the scene helped the passengers who were trapped in the bus following the accidents that happened at around 6 am in the morning.

Meanwhile, 36 people on Tuesday sustained serious injuries after a PSV mini-bus they were travelling in veered-off the road and landed in a ditch at Maanzoni area, Athi River Sub-county on Nairobi-Mombasa road.

Confirming the incident, Machakos Division Traffic Police Boss Abdinassir Harun said that the driver of the bus was avoiding a head-on collision with an oncoming salon car.

The injured were rushed to Machakos Level IV Hospital as the vehicles in the accident have since been towed to Machakos Police Station for inspection.

Elsewhere more than 20 people sustained serious injuries on Tuesday after a PSV bus they were travelling in lost control and crashed into the side of a road at Kaginga near Mwingi town on Mwingi-Garissa road.

Authorities say that the driver lost control of the vehicle belonging to Trans-county Bus Services after the brakes failed.