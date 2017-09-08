President Uhuru Kenyatta will address a joint sitting of parliament on Tuesday next week, a week after Members of the 12th Parliament were sworn in.

According to the Constitution, “When a new house is elected, the President, by notice in the Gazette, shall appoint the place and date for the first sitting of the new house, which shall be not more than thirty days after the election.”

Article 132, 1(a) of the Constitution further requires that the President shall address the opening of each newly elected Parliament.

The bi-cameral Parliament will therefore convene on Tuesday almost a month to the fresh Presidential election meaning President Uhuru Kenyatta may not outline his agenda for the coming year as is ordinarily the agenda of his address.

And while National Assembly and Senate Speakers Justin Muturi and Ken Lusaka say the sitting is properly convened, a section of opposition leaders claim the sitting should be put on hold until the fresh Presidential poll is dispensed with.

Jubilee boosts of a majority of Members with a total of 164 MPs and is expected to control business in both houses.

A notice signed by Muturi and Lusaka invites Members of Parliament for the sitting on 12th September at 2:30.