Uhuru condemns killing of Tanzanian peacekeepers in DRC

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned the killing of Tanzanian soldiers who were part of a United Nations peacekeeping force in the Democratic Republic of Congo – DRC.

In a letter sent to Tanzanian President John Magufuli, President Kenyatta said the attack on the soldiers, who were serving the good cause of establishing sustainable peace in the DRC, was vile.

He condoled with the families who lost relatives in the attack and wished quick recovery to those who were injured.

The President said Kenya will continue partnering with Tanzania to boost the stability of the DRC as well as the wider Great Lakes region.

He said the Government and people of Kenya will stand with the government and people of Tanzania in seeking a peaceful and prosperous future for the region.

President Kenyatta said Kenya appreciates the crucial role played by peacekeepers since it has participated in many peacekeeping missions.

15 Tanzanian soldiers were killed and others injured when they were ambushed by an armed militia group in North Kivu region of the DRC.

Meanwhile, President Kenyatta has condoled with the families, relatives and friends of six artists who died in a road accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway Saturday night.

The President said he was saddened to learn of the death of musician Weldon Cheruiyot of Kenene International and four members of his troupe.

“My sincere condolences to the families, friends and relatives of Weldon Cheruiyot, five members of his troupe and their driver who lost their lives in the Saturday night accident at Kamara along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway,” said the President.

He said the accident had cut short the lives of talented youth who had a promising future.

At the same time, the President extended his condolences to the families, relatives and friends of more than 14 people who lost their lives in another accident that occurred along the Marigat-Loruk road in Baringo County earlier on Saturday.

President Kenyatta called on the police and other law enforcement agencies to step up their efforts to ensure motorists obey traffic safety rules and regulations.

He called on motorists to exercise caution and to observe road safety rules especially during this festive season.