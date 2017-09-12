President Uhuru Kenyatta says the three arms of Government are in place and operational.

In his first address to the 12th bi-cameral Parliament on Tuesday Uhuru assured Kenyans that no matter the political noises in the Country, every arm of the Government is running ahead of the fresh Presidential election.

“Let no one for a single moment envisiona void, there is no lacuna,” he told Parliament.

He said that while he disagreed with the Supreme Court ruling dismissing his re-election, he respected it and is ready for the fresh election.

Kenyatta urged leaders to respect the constitution saying he has on two occasions demonstrated his commitment to the rule of law.

He said “marked ballots present more than technology, more than computers systems, or even where it was printed. The mark is the choice of a sovereign people, their choice is secret and must never again be frustrated or ignored”.

He reiterated that the Jubilee Government is still in charge and will remain so until a new one is sworn in.

And ahead of the fresh Presidential election, Uhuru said ”My Government will not tolerate anyone intent on disrupting our hard earned peace and stability, under no circumstances must Kenyans allow our free competitive processes to become a threat to the peace and stability of our country”

He said “We shall not allow destructive division,” and proceeded to urge political leaders to avoid engaging in divisive politics during campaigns and after.

The president called on the three arms to remain free from intimidation or control by any foreign or domestic actors, and special interest groups.

He added that “given the complexity of the public issues the three arms of government and constitutional commissions have to handle, they must work together willingly even as they respect each other’s functional and independence”

He was quick to note the gains Parliament has made in its push for a 2/3rd gender principle saying “I am a proud Kenyan for the gains we have made in promoting inclusion of women into elected office. I am proud because I have great confidence in Kenya’s women and deep faith in their capacities.”

Uhuru emphasized on the need for unity among Kenyans.saying “we may speak different languages, worship differently, and live in different parts of the country, but we must accept we are one people. The success of our nation is the love that each and every one of our people has for this country. Yes, we must love Kenya”

