Uhuru Kenyatta re-elected as Kenya’s president

President Uhuru Kenyatta has won a second term in office.



Mr Kenyatta of Jubilee party garnered 8,203,290 votes to beat opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa) presidential candidate Raila Odinga who garnered 6,762,224 votes.

Mr Kenyatta took 54.3% of votes cast while Opposition leader Odinga got 44.7%.

Independent Election and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chair Wafula Chebukati declared Mr Kenyatta the winner after fulfilling the 50 per cent plus-one vote constitutional requirement including attaining 25 per cent in 35 counties.

“Having fulfilled the requirement by law… I therefore wish to declare Uhuru Kenyatta… as President-elect, and William Ruto .. as Deputy President-elect” said Mr Chebukati.

More than 15 million people cast their ballots representing 78 percent of the registered voters.

Chebukati lauded Kenyans for showing democratic maturity by peacefully exercising their democratic rights and patiently waiting for the outcome.

Chebukati said Kenya successful deployed technology in managing the election which was a big success and the process of verifying all the votes was done meticulously to ensure no anomalies convoluted the process.

“Countries around the world have been watching us closely. The country now joins other countries known to have matured democracies” Wafula Chebukati, stated.

Chebukati said that he was “confident” that the manner he election was conducted was “fair and credible”.

While acknowledging his win President Kenyatta thanked the people of Kenya for believing in him once again saying it was a favor from God that he won the vote.

He said it was a big struggle and a long wait and that the journey of making Kenya great had commenced.

The president calling for unity reached out to Raila his main challenger to partner with him to develop the country and building one united and cohesive nation.

“To our brothers, our worthy competitors, we are not enemies, we are all citizens of the same republic.” As in any competition there will be winners and losers, I extend a hand of partnership. I reach out to you my brother Raila. I reach out to all your supporters. Let us develop this great nation together” he said.

Mr Kenyatta said his first assignment would be uniting Kenyans.

“ Regardless of who you voted for, you are still my neighbor. Please reach out to your neighbor; say this election is over. Competitions do not result into enemity. All of us are winners, there is no loser” he said.

