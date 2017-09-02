Uhuru, Ruto in scathing attack on the Judiciary

President Uhuru Kenyatta has threatened to deal with the Judiciary if he is re-elected in the fresh Presidential election as directed by the Supreme Court.

Uhuru said “We have a problem with our judiciary but regardless we respect it but we shall revisit.” He wondered why the Supreme Court made a decision to overturn the supreme will of the Kenyan people insisting “There is a problem and we must fix it, going forward we must fix it,” much to the delight of Jubilee Governors, Senators and MCAs who had been invited to State House to celebrate their wins.

In an unforgiving tirade to the Supreme Court Uhuru said “Kenya is the first Country in the world where 4 people decided that they have more power that over 15 million who woke up early, queued for hours and voted peacefully,”

“Kenyans elected MCAs, results were transmitted, and no one asked questions. Those of MPs were transmitted, and no one asked questions and they have been sworn in. Those of governors were transmitted, no one asked questions. Now how do four people wake up and say there was a technicality in the transmission of the results of the President only?” he posed.

He said Jubilee is ready for the fresh election and urged IEBC to announce the date saying their silence on the matter shouldn’t be taken for cowardice.

He maintained that elections will be conducted by IEBC dismissing calls by NASA inviting the UN to oversee the exercise saying “let IEBC do its job, set the date, Raila we meet at the ballot.”

He ruled out any chance of forming a coalition government saying they want a nusu mkate (coalition) government but they will not get even a slice.

An equally angry Deputy President William Ruto was categorical that Chief Justice David Maraga must explain to Kenyans how they arrived at the decision saying it’s not practical that the election of Governors, Senators, Woman rep, MCAs, Senators and MPs were credible but the Presidential election was not.

“My friends we may not be learned by we are not fools, Maraga asikie vizuri (Maraga should hear us well) he has had his day, ours is coming.”

He maintained “it’s not the Supreme Court that is supreme, it is the Kenyan people that are supreme and we will prove this shortly.”

Ruto said the same IEBC that will preside over the fresh Presidential election is the same that oversaw the elections of Governors and Senators and if NASA has a problem with the commission they should first ask their Governors and other elected leaders to resign.

He said NASA is not ready for elections in 60 days and they want to force Jubilee to agree to a coalition Government.

“We will not have a nusu mkate (coalition) Government, mjipange kwa uchaguzi (prepare for elections)”

He added “We are ready for elections in the next 60 days we want IEBC to tell as when, this time round we will get 70% so that Raila can go on retire.”

The two have officially started their campaign under the #wembeniuleule.