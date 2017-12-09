Uhuru says political season is over

President Uhuru Kenyatta Saturday said the time for politics is over and leaders must work to deliver development and progress for Kenyans.

The President said Kenyans are waiting for development and are not interested in endless political talks.

In remarks pointed at the leadership of the opposition which has been calling for dialogue with the Government, the President said the dialogue he is ready for is talk on how to develop Kenya and bring progress for Kenyans.

He called on the opposition leaders to realise that the next phase of politics will be in 2022 when the country will go for another general election.

He said they (opposition leaders) should wait for the next campaign season for any other type of dialogue and during that time the leader they will negotiate with will be Deputy President William Ruto.

“The dialogue we are interested in now is the dialogue that transforms lives and brings development. On the other one of talking politics wait for 2022 and you will dialogue with William,” said the President.

He also called on Jubilee leaders to embark on hard work to fulfil the agenda the party presented to Kenyans before the elections.

The President, who spoke in Muranga County at the funeral of Mrs Susan Chege, mother to Muranga Women Rep Sabina Chege at Kinyona Primary School, urged Jubilee leaders to unite to serve Kenyans. “To all Jubilee leaders, politics is over. Let us work for Kenyans,” said the President.

On his part, the Deputy President said elections are over and leaders who were elected by Kenyans should dedicate themselves to serve the public.

“The debt we have now is to bring development and progress for our country,” said the Deputy President.

He called on all Jubilee leaders to support President Kenyatta to deliver on the agenda the Jubilee Party presented to Kenyans.

DP Ruto said President Kenyatta can count on the support of all Jubilee leaders to succeed in the work he has been doing to end ethnic division and incitements and to unite all Kenyans.

“We want to do away with the politics of division and tribalism. Let us support the President in uniting all Kenyans,” said the DP.

The DP said Jubilee leaders have a collective duty to support the President to deliver on the agenda he presented to Kenyans to win their votes.

The President and his deputy eulogised the Muranga Women Rep’s mother as a strong woman who raised successful children and who was an asset to the community.

They also commended the Muranga Women Rep for the crucial role she has played in initiating reforms in the education sector through her role as the chairperson of the Parliamentary committee on education.

The President also announced that the Government will expand the Kigumo hospital and also build a road link between Muranga and Nyandarua counties.

The funeral was attended by many leaders including Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen and Governors including Mwangi wa Iria (Muranga), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Joyce Laboso (Bomet) and Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu).

Mrs Chege was laid to rest at the family farm in Gituamba.