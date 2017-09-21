Uhuru: Supreme Court owes Kenyans an explanation

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked parliament to expeditiously address some of the issues raised in the final judgment of the Supreme Court that led to the nullification of his election in the August 8th general election.

The president says the move will help deal with ambiguity in some of the issues raised by the apex court.

While addressing the nation Thursday afternoon from Statehouse Nairobi, the President described the invalidation of the August 8th Presidential election as a judicial coup.

The President says the move by the Supreme Court to nullify his election not only went against the spirit of the constitution, but also subverted the will of millions of Kenyans.

“It is now manifestly clear that despite the fact that the relevant forms had already been deposited in Court by the IEBC, no proper scrutiny or verification ever took place, which would otherwise have brought the court to the inescapable conclusion that the election result of August 8 was valid” he said.

He added “The Supreme Court owes Kenyans an explanation on how such a monstrous injustice could have taken place. The election result was nullified on the assumption that there were irregularities in the election results forms,” .

He further expressed his government’s commitment in ensuring that the fresh poll is conducted within the 60 days as directed by the Supreme Court announcing that already the money meant for the exercise has been allocated.

“The IEBC, in keeping with its mandate, must, without any further delay, undertake the fresh election. Kenyans expect nothing more and nothing less from them”.

The president reiterated his stand by assuring the over 1.6 million children who are going to sit for the national examination this year that the exam calendar will not be disrupted. He told them to focus and prepare adequately for the exams.

The president also called on politicians who will be campaigning to preach peace encouraging investors and business people to go on with their business as the government will ensure everybody is secured before ,during and after the fresh presidential election slated for 26th of October.

“Each one of us, especially we leaders, must ensure that even as we enter this new competition, we have a responsibility to ensure peace and stability” he observed.

He said the repeat poll must take place to enable Kenyans exercise their democratic right of choice.

“The people of Kenya will speak again, and this time, their voice will, and MUST be heard” he said.

