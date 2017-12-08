Umar Omar named 2017 UN Person of the Year

Umra Omar from Lamu County has been named the 2017 United Nations (UN) Person of the Year in Kenya.

Omar was feted for founding Safari Doctors, a group that provides free basic medical services to remote areas in Lamu County on Friday at the UN headquarters in Gigiri, Nairobi.

She Year was working full-time in Washington D.C USA before she quit to return home where she felt she could make a difference.

A short while later she founded Safari Doctors, a group that travels by boat, road and air to offer free medical services to more than 1,000 people in and around Lamu County.

UN Coordinator Siddharth Chatterjee said Omar won the award for her spirited and fearless efforts in making health care accessible to people living in perceived insecure parts of Kenya.

Permanent Representative at Permanent Mission of Kenya to UNEP Ambassador Rose Makena said the government is committed to supporting United Nation’s activities in the country and beyond.

An elated Omar expressed gratitude for the accolade urging fellow Kenyans to endeavour to make a positive impact in peoples’ lives.

During the ceremony at UN headquarters Gigiri Mary Ngechu was awarded a certificate of commendation for her exemplary work as an entrepreneur providing decent employment to young people with 40% of whom are women.

The UN Person of the Year award was established 15 years ago.

The selection of the winner is made after extensive round of consultations and voting among all 25 United Nations agencies based in Kenya.