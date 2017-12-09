University dons call off strike

University lecturers have called off their one month strike after reaching a deal with the government to have their 2013-2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement implemented in January 2018 to January 2019.

The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) has subsequently asked its members to resume duty on Monday.

This is after UASU and Inter- Public Universities’ Councils’ Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) signed a Return to Work Formula to end the impasse.

The dons have been clamoring for salary adjustments from the Sh10 billion deal reached under the 2013-2017 collective bargaining agreement.

UASU Secretary General Constantine Wasonga said that all universities have agreed to fully implement the agreement.

Lecturers went on strike in November accusing the government of being non-committal in releasing funds meant for their pay rise.

The dons wanted the government to release 5.2 billion shillings for the full implementation of their salary increment.

The university dons were accusing the government of delaying to implement a pay rise of 17.5% and a house allowance increment of 3.9% agreement signed in March this year.

The union said the government released 10 billion shillings in June but surprisingly 26 universities are still paying lecturers their unrevised salary using the 2010-2013 CBA instead of the 2013/2017 CBA.