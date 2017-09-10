University dons threaten to strike over failure to honour CBA

Public university lecturers have threatened to go on strike next month if the government fails to honour their 2013/17 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

University Academic Staff Union (UASU) secretary general, Constantine Wasonga, said universities have reverted to paying lecturers salaries and house allowance at the rates provided in the previous CBA.

He said the 10 billion shillings that was released by the government in February was only used to pay arrears for the 2013/2017 CBA.

He said the strike notice is to give university councils an opportunity to urgently streamline matters with the Ministry of Education and the National Treasury.

Wasonga said this follows a request by the Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) chairperson, Paul Kanyari, late last month.

He said they expect the IPUCCF and the government will use the opportunity to honour their pledge.