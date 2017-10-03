University of Nairobi closed indefinitely over unrest

University of Nairobi (UoN) has been closed indefinitely due to the deteriorating security situation.

The latest development follows unrest over police brutality that left 26 students injured.

The university Senate said it resolved to close the institution due to security concerns.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority has taken over investigations into claims that police used excessive force while quelling student demonstrations at the university of Nairobi.

On Thursday last week police alleged assault on the University of Nairobi students and staff has attracted public outcry and condemnation.

In the Videos that have since gone viral on the Internet and social media platforms, police, mainly GSU officers, are seen forcing students out of their hostels, libraries and lecture halls.

Students have been asked to vacate the halls of residence with immediate effect and not later than 9.00am.

Students in the Lower Kabete campus have gone on the rampage and blocked adjacent roads.

But in a turn of events, the students are demanding the resignation of Vice chancellor Peter Mbithi who they accuse of running down the institution.

Mbithi has termed as unfounded claims that a student succumbed to injuries resulting from Thursday’s altercation, remarks that have sparked anger among the students. 35 students have been expelled over the recent chaos.

IPOA is now appealing to the injured students to come foraward and record their statements.

“It has come to our attention that the University of Nairobi has been indefinitely closed. IPOA is kindly appealing to the twenty-six students injured during the police assault on Thursday, not to leave until they have recorded statements with IPOA. Recording of these statements will assist in fast tracking the investigations process” said IPOA CEO Dr Joel Mabonga.

He called for patience and cooperation from all parties as investigations continue.

The protests were allegedly spurred by the arrest of former university of Nairobi student leader Babu Owino.