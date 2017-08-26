Education ministry revises university opening dates

The Ministry of Education has revised the opening dates for public university students from Monday the 28th of august to 4th of September.

The new dates are likely to affect the academic calendar which was initially expected to commence on the 21st of August.

Despite having being offered a two week break to allow students and staff in all public universities to exercise their constitution right in participating in the 8th August elections, selected students within public universities in will stay a week longer at home after the Ministry of Education revised the re-opening day.

The selected universities that include Nairobi University will re-open on the 4th of September and not the 28th of August as expected.

Other affected students include those at Technical University of Kenya (TUK) who will resume on September 11, while Rongo University will reopen on September 7.

Continuing students at Moi University are expected back to school on 14th September, 2017. The Ministry of Education had initially scheduled the re-opening dates for the 21st of August.

The new dates are likely to further interfere with the academic calendar bearing in mind lecturers downed their tools in July to demand better pay before the institutions were shut for the general elections.

