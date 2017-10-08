University Staff threaten to down tools

The Kenya University Staff Union is threatening to mobilize members to go on strike if the government fails to honour the annual salary increment deal stipulated in the 2013-2014 Collective Bargaining Agreement signed in May.

KUSU Secretary General Dr Charles Mukhwaya says the government has failed to release funds to effect payment of university staff salary increment even after registering their CBA in court.

If university lecturers and staff make good their threat to down their tools to protest the delayed payment of their salary and house allowance increment, then all activities in public universities may soon be paralyzed.

Through their umbrella body, the Kenya University Staff Union, they claim the government has not committed to honouring the 2013-2014 CBA saying only 10 billion shillings was advanced to their Governing Council in July to settle outstanding salary arrears.

Mukhwaya, says the government is yet to honour their end of deal even after their CBA was negotiated, signed and registered in the Industrial court to be implemented before June 30, 2017.

He added that none of the union members had received salary or house allowance increment yet the agreement was for the full amount.

According to the agreement academic staff would get a 17.5% basic salary increment as well as 3.9% increase in house allowance with a total of 10 billion shillings set aside for the same.

The union and the council signed a return to work formula where all universities undertook not to victimize academic staff and union officials who took part in the industrial action that took place early this year.