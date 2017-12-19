Motorists whose vehicles stall on Kenyan roads will have an hour to remove them or they will have to be towed forcefully, the National Transport and Safety Authority now says.

NTSA Director-General Francis Meja through a notice in the dailies said that if a motorist does not remove a stationary vehicle from the road within an hour, the automobile will be towed to the nearest police station and the owner will have to pay the towing costs.

Motorists in this case may have to part with a fortune as there are no standard towing charges according to the law.

“Stalled vehicles that are not removed within the cautionary hour will be towed to the nearest police station at the owners own cost under Section 106(1) of the Traffic Act,” the notice read in part.

Motorists were further advised that upon stalling of their vehicles, cautionary measures are to be taken to alert other road users.

The measures include placement of clearly visible legal signage and notifying NTSA on 0718555999 or the National Police Service on 999/911.

The notice that was published on Tuesday 19th, 2017 takes effect immediately.

This notice comes barely days after eighteen passengers died Sunday evening while nine other sustained injuries when the matatu they were travelling in collided head on with a lorry at Kilimambogo along Thika-Garissa highway.

The injured are receiving treatment at Thika level 5 and Kenyatta National Hospitals. Among those who died are two kids aged below 7 years.

The 14-seater matatu, which was heading to Kitui from Nairobi, hit a boda boda rider and lost control ramming into the oncoming lorry.

11 passengers in the Nissan Matatu belonging to Kinatwa Sacco were among the 13 people who died on the spot, while others were pronounced dead on arrival at Thika level 5 hospital.

The driver of the lorry who was trapped in the cabin lost his life after efforts to resuscitate him at Thika Level 5 hospital failed.

Thika town MP Patrick Wainaina who was among the rescuers said the accident could have been avoided if the driver of the matatu was not over speeding.

Wainaina accused the National Transport and Safety Authority, NTSA for laxity, saying some of the accidents witnessed in the country could have been avoided.

On Saturday, at least 7 people died and several others were injured after a Nissan-Matatu collided with a lorry at Makutano area along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

The matatu was reportedly trying to overtake another vehicle when it rammed into an on-coming lorry at around 9.30pm.

Tell Us What You Think