Venezuelan drug trafficker nabbed at JKIA

Anti narcotics police are holding a Venezuelan national in connection with drug trafficking.

The suspect was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by officers from the Kenya Revenue Authority’s (KRA) Customs and Border Control Division in possession of cocaine worth an estimated 8 million shillings.

At the busy regional transit hub, the JKIA, during a routine passenger check, KRA officers intercepted the cocaine haul that was concealed in a false bottom slot of a Venezuelan passenger briefcase.

According to KRA Customs and Border Control Commissioner Julius Musyoki, the Venezuelan national identified as Medina Paez Maria Artmelis had arrived at JKIA aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa on a tourist Visa.

The commissioner says the swift seizure by the KRA officials in conjunction with an inter-agency security team is part of an ongoing high alert security management strategy over the festive season and beyond.

The package seized has since been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Police unit for further investigations with the suspect expected to be arraigned in court tomorrow.

Across the national ports of entry, KRA has enhanced its Customs and Border Control capacity following recent investments to ramp up its operating assets.