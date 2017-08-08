Voting exercise in Kilifi County was delayed following failure with the BVR machines.

Residents who had turned up early to cast their votes had to wait for several hours before the exercise could begin in Malindi, Kilifi North and Magarini constituency.

Kilifi County has 508,068 registered voters with 988 polling stations which are all opened to enable residents to exercise their right to vote.

Incumbent Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi was forced to wait for the machines to be changed in Malindi from his Adu Kamale home in Magarini constituency.

In other areas the exercise began in time though the hitches of names missing in the BVR machines.

At Kakuyuni boys’ secondary school polling station Outgoing Kilifi County Women Rep and ODM candidate for Malindi Parliamentary seat Aisha Jumwa was the first to cast her vote at exactly 6.03 am.

Just after casting her vote the women Rep’s brother Salim Karisa Katana‘s name was found to have been registered in Magarini despite the fact that he registered at Kakuyuni and even verified .

“The officers told me that my name was missing, they did not even want to look at my voter’s card, my name was located in Magarini,’’ he said.

Jumwa however said she was happy with the IEBC preparedness and expressed optimism that the exercise would continue smoothly.

A spot check around the other polling stations in Mijomboni area, Gede, and Dabaso in Kilifi North the turnout was also huge.

Jubilee candidate for Kilifi County Gideon Mung’aro had to join the long cue as the number of people was high as early as 6am. He managed to vote at 7.30 am and said he was optimistic of win.

Mung’aro said the turnout was high an indication that people have moved away from the tradition of not coming out in large numbers to vote.

“Initially people used to wait to be ferried, people have now turned out to vote, the exercise is peaceful, after voting people should go back home,’’ he said.

In Malindi there was delays as voting begun past 8 am due to failure of the machines and some ballot boxes missing in some of the polling stations.

