Water CS asks political leaders to support education reforms

Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has called on political leaders to support the on-going education reforms spearheaded by the Ministry of Education.

The calls come in the wake of mixed reactions over radical proposals that seek to make the country’s education sector responsive to the demands of the 21st century.

In the wake of mass poor performance in this year’s KCSE results, education stakeholders are still in disagreement over changing the education system.

While the education ministry pushes for a new policy that will change the system from 8-4-4 to 6-3-3-3 and compel school heads to have masters degree, teachers unions and other stakeholders have expressed opposition to the new proposal.

Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa is however calling on the need to give experts times to look into the issues being raised by all stakeholders instead of objecting to every change the government was undertaking.

Wamalwa called for concerted efforts among leaders and education stakeholders in reforming the education sector.

Sentiments that found support from jubilee allied mps who are calling for patience as the education ministry changes the country’s system of education.

Teachers unions have accused the ministry of education of failing to consult education stakeholders on the reforms.