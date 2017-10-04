We have not reached agreement with IEBC, says Raila

The National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga says no agreement has been reached with the electoral agency in regards to his demands for a repeat presidential poll.

Odinga maintains that the electoral body has not addressed any of his irreducible minimums calling on Kenyans to come out in large numbers on the planned demonstrations on Friday to defend what he claims to be their constitutional right.

Raila spoke a day after attending a three hour meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Tuesday.

The meeting was aimed at toning down the headline positions taken by two parties ahead of the repeat election to be held in the next 21 days.

Odinga insists that the planned protests each Monday and Friday will continue until the IEBC acts on his demands.

“Do not be cheated that NASA has some agreement with IEBC and that there is some progress that we are party to. We have no such agreement and our faith in IEBC remains zero. Which is why our political action plan must continue’ he said.

The NASA leader was speaking when he met a group of Abagusii professionals in Nairobi who also threw their weight behind him.

The commission had indicated in a tweet that it had reached some agreement with the antagonists ahead of the planned October 26th repeat polls.

“The Commission has had progressive meetings with Nasa and Jubilee. We will publish what we have agreed upon. The Commission will make public the contract with election technology firm OT-Morpho” said the IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati.

But the sentiments by Raila Odinga seem to pour cold water on the same dealing a blow to a situation that had shown some hope for many Kenyans.

Meanwhile, the National Council Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has opposed any amendments to the election laws claiming there is lack of adequate time to implement such amendments.

The clergy also want NASA to stop their weekly planned protests to calm down the boiling political temperature in the country.