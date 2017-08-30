Wetangula’s bodyguard charged with creating disturbance, resisting arrest

Bodyguard to Bungoma Senator elect Moses Wetang’ula Was Wednesday arraigned in court and charged with creating disturbance and resisting arrest contrary to the law.

Simon Lony’ang who is alleged to have forced his way into the Supreme Court room while armed denied the charges and was released on a 20, 000 shillings free bond and ordered to deposit his national Identity card with the court pending the hearing of the matter on 18th September.

Lony’ang who has since been dismissed from the National Police Service following the altercation was brought before Chief magistrate Francis Andayi and charged with creating disturbance, preventing a police officer from executing his duties and forcing his way into the Supreme Court with a firearm.

Lony’ang who was arrested a day after the scuffle and detained at the Central Police station denied the charges.

Bungoma Senator elect Moses Wetangula has since vowed to mount a legal battle against the reported dismissal of his bodyguard.

Separately, the Nairobi County Chief Finance Officer Luke Gatimu and six other senior officers who were arrested on Monday over abuse of office claims risks being detained for 7 days after the prosecution asked for more time to complete investigations.

The officials who have since been grilled by Directorate of Criminal Investigations are reported to have been found with up to 7 million shillings cash at City Hall last week by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who made an impromptu visit.