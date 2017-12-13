Wiper Party accuses ODM of dictatorship

Disharmony in the opposition coalition NASA is still evident as affiliate parties wrangle over membership in parliamentary committees.

The rift was evident in the August House on Wednesday afternoon when Borabu MP Ben Momanyi accused Orange Democratic Party (ODM) of dictatorship in selecting members to sit in the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

A week after cracks emerged in the NASA coalition over sharing of leadership positions for the minority party in the National Assembly the disharmony in the opposition once again came to the fore when the list of its three nominees for the PSC was tabled in the National Assembly.

Wiper MPs led by Borabu legislator Ben Momanyi made clear their rejection of Gladys Wanga and Aisha Jumwa both of ODM as well as ANC’s Senator George Khaniri to sit in the powerful body.

Momanyi who rose on a point of order arguing that the Kalonzo Musyoka led party deserved a slot in the commission by virtue of its status as a parliamentary party. Sentiments supported by Majority Leader Aden Duale.

It is a discourse that was discredited by Minority Party Leader John Mbadi who urged that the coalition had internal disputes resolution mechanisms which could settle the matter.

Jubilee party has proposed four members to sit in the Parliamentary Service Commission namely Taveta MP Naomi Shaban, Eldas MP Adan Keynan, nominated Senator Beth Mugo and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.

The National Assembly will hold a morning sitting on Thursday to discuss the PSC nominees, additional members to the House Business Committee and appointment of members to serve in various house committees.

In the afternoon they will alongside Senators elect nine members to the East African Legislative Assembly before adjourning for a long recess.