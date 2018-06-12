Maasai girls school closed over alleged sexual harassment

Maasai Girls high school in Narok County has been closed indefinitely over allegations of sexual harassment.

According to reports, this is after hundreds of students stormed out of the institution Tuesday dawn demanding that a teacher who has been sexually harassing girls in the school be sacked.

The whereabouts of most students is reportedly unknown, a factor that led to parents and guardians storming the institution demanding for answers.

The angry parents want the Ministry of Education to move in and investigate the claims to establish whether the school’s administration maybe covering up for the accused.

Narok District education Board chair Samuel Sankale confirmed the school’s closure saying that investigations are already underway.

The incident comes in the wake of a reported rape incident at Moi Girls High School in Nairobi.

Five more male teachers and two subordinate staff have given DNA samples as investigations continue.

The school was reopened last Sunday after a one week closure. Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed, who announced the closure of the school said the government will conduct security assessment at the institution, adding that they will use the incident to formulate a security policy for schools countrywide.

The students on Monday engaged in a series of activities including prayer service, as well as school games.

Students are also expected to be taken through guidance and counselling session after one of their own, a Form 2 student was allegedly defiled by an unknown individual.

The re-opening also came at a time when a new board of management at the school was installed.

The new board is made up of senior officials drawn from the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission.

The school Principal Jael Mureithi opted for early retirement after the defilement allegations.

Last week also saw chaos break out as police moved in to destroy kiosks and temporary structures along the Moi girls’ high school Nairobi perimeter wall.

However, the demolition was met with resistance from traders and residents of the neighbouring Kibera slums, leading to running battles with police.