Magarini MP accuses NLC of failing to address land injustices

Magarini Member of Parliament Michael Kingi is accusing National Lands Commission Chair Dr. Muhamad Swazuri of doing little to address land injustices in the Coast region.

Kingi says the establishment of the national land commission had brought renewed optimism among the local community of finally resolving a perennial problem only to be let down by alleged apathy.

The land question has remained an emotive problem especially within the coast region with previous attempts to resolve the perennial problem by successive regimes proving a cropper.

The establishment of the National Land Commission had however renewed hopes of the local community of finally slaying a ghost that had threatened to escalate into a crisis.

Kingi while addressing mourners during a burial ceremony in Sabaki accused the Commission Chair Dr. Muhamad Swazuri of failing to live up to the billing.

The MP has been in the forefront in fighting against injustices in Magarini particularly on the 900 Acre ADC land which was allegedly grabbed and allocated to tycoons and top government officials.

The legislator said that he has already filed a petition in parliament with a view to get permanent solutions on the issue of land injustices in the region.

Magarini constituency is among the areas with many cases of historical injustices including salt firms and other huge chunks of land that were grabbed by influential personalities at the expense of the locals.