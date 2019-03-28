Magoha assures parents of quality education for their children

Education cabinet secretary Professor George Magoha is assuring parents who have invested in education that they will get value for their money.

Speaking at a consultative meeting with players in the education sector, Magoha vowed to prioritize full transition from primary to secondary education and the realization of the competence based curriculum.

Professor Magoha assured the public of prudent utilization of resources in the ministry of education for the benefit of the Kenyan children.

Interior cabinet secretary Dr.Fred Matiang’i and his information counterpart Joe Mucheru who attended the meeting vowed to spare no effort towards realization of improved education sector.

Among the plans to enhance education in the country is the training of 110,000 teachers this year to fill the teaching gaps.

The teachers’ service commission assured that it is ready to fully implement the competence based curriculum.

Professor Magoha took oath of office on Tuesday, replacing Ambassador Amina Mohamed who was moved to the Sports ministry.

The new CS, who is credited for the changes at the Kenya National Examination Council that have reduced exam irregularities, is expected to ensure reforms in the education sector remain on course.

Professor Magoha’s first headache is to deal with the implementation of the Competence based Curriculum, which is facing opposition from some key stakeholders.

KNUT wants the ministry of education to suspend the implementation of the new curriculum.