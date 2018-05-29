Magunandu supermarket Chuka branch has been closed indefinitely by the public health after it failed to comply with the health standards.

Dr Simon Kamwario who is the public health officer i n the sub county said that they had issued several notices requesting them to improve their sewage and drainage systems but ignored.

He said that their liquid waste was draining in the downstream which was an health hazard and could lead to outbreak of water borne diseases.

He at the same time they were going to prosecute the management for not complying with the public health act and said that the supermarket was going to remain closed until they repair all their sewerage and drainage systems.

