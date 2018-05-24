Maize farmers call for the reopening of NCPB depots

Maize farmers in the North Rift are calling for the reopening of NCPB depots to enable them sell their produce after they were crowded out by unscrupulous traders who imported maize and sold to the board late last year.

The farmers say maize in their stores has begun rotting due to lack of market and now want the government to come to their aid.

Long queues have been the order of the day in NCPB silos in the western South and North Rift regions as maize farmers try to sell their produce to the board.

Most of them have however been turned away on numerous occasions after the silos ran out of storage space with claims that unscrupulous businessmen imported maize from neighboring countries and sold it to the board at the expense of local farmers.

This has so far seen the government suspend and launch investigations on top managers NCPB officials.

And now genuine maize farmers in the North Rift are calling for the reopening of NCPB depots to offer a market for their maize that is rotting in their stores.

Others are desperate to be paid for maize delivered to NCPB stores several months ago.

To ascertain the number of local maize farmers and prevent a reoccurrence of the current predicament, the government plans to start their registration from next month.

This comes at a time when fall armyworms have descended on maize farms in the north rift area in a march of destruction.

Affected farmers have appealed for help from county and national government as well as well wishers.

Some farmers are opting for traditional methods and use of any available chemical to fight the fall army worms.