Male teachers give DNA samples in Moi Girls’ rape saga

Five more male teachers and two subordinate staff of Moi Girls High School in Nairobi have been ordered to give DNA samples in connection with a rape incident reported at the school Saturday night.

On Sunday, detectives ordered a male teacher in the school to take the test.

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti issued the directive as detectives seek to establish the identity of the suspected rapists.

The school was on Sunday closed for one week after parents stormed the institution on Saturday evening when the rape allegations hit the media.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed, who announced the closure of the school said the government will conduct security assessment at the institution, adding that they will use the incident to formulate a security policy for schools countrywide.

She, however, said investigators need more time to probe the incident, vowing to ensure all those responsible are brought to book.

Earlier, former students held demos to protest the rape and insecurity at the school.

The Council of Governors has also weighed on the matter saying the safety of students is paramount.

COG chair Josphat Nanok said “our children should be safe at all times especially within the school environment. We call upon the national government to take up this matter with the seriousness it deserves and assure every parent on the safety of their children”.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Hajj strongly condemned the incident and vowed to ensure expeditious investigations are conducted.