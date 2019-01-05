Malindi MP unveils four year development plan for constituency

Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa has unveiled her four year development plan for Malindi aimed at transforming lives of the locals residing in the constituency.

Top in her agenda in her development plan is to invest heavily in the education sector which will be key in raising the standards of living of the people.

Addressing over 3000 residents from all the five wards in the constituency including Malindi town, Ganda, Kakuyuni, Shella and Jilore, the legislator said her one year in leadership has already been successful following the massive investments in the education sector.

Jumwa managed to build the first ultramodern education complex for the constituency at a cost of Ksh.20 million to enable the sub county education officials relocate from their rental offices.

Further the MP launched the Shomani girl’s model school at Kakuyuni which was officially launched by the Deputy president William Ruto late last year to promote the girl child education.

The MP also refurbished and supplied desks to all schools in the constituency in her first year apart from awarding bursaries.

In 2017 Jumwa said all 180 KCPE students who scored 350 marks and above received funding from her bursary kitty fully sponsored while 43 others who scored 400 marks and above got funding.

“This year the number of beneficiaries in the scholarships will hit 500 and my target is to hit 1000, no child from Malindi constituency should remain at home due to lack of school fees,’’ she said.

Jumwa said she plans to increase the bursary kitty in Malindi.

To improve the secondary schools in Malindi constituency Jumwa said they would allocate much of the bursaries to Malindi schools so as to utilize the sub county schools.

However this year she said plans were underway to introduce Jua kali shades for all those working in the sector to prevent them from working directly under the sun.

“The Jua Kali sector has employed many people by march this year we shall begin building Juakali shades for those that work under the sun,’’ she said.

The legislator further said she plans to bring development of one industry in the constituency to create job opportunities for the youth.

“All that is possible because of the handshake , Malindi must move foward, we shall build a grand multipurpose hall before the end of the year,’’ she said.

Jumwa said she also plans to transform the boda boda sector to end the problem of harassment by police and the perceptions that they are criminals.

Jumwa said she had allocated funds including Ksh. 3.5 million for the controversial Weru ranch, and plans to assist resolve the land problems in the constituency including Kijiwetanga area among other areas.

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya who was also present said development has to be spread all over the county.

“I came to witness the development plans for Malindi and am happy you MP have taken Malindi to another level,’’ he said.

Baya urged leaders to embrace and appreciate good work done by other leaders so as to emulate the same to transform their areas of leadership.

Speakers who drawn from Church, Islamic leaders, youths, sports officials, women groups and education officials said the development record was perfect and satisfactory.