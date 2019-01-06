Man United, Arsenal, Chelsea ease into FA Cup fourth round

Manchester United won their fifth straight game under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they beat Reading in the FA Cup

Fred’s goal was ruled offside but United were awarded a penalty for a foul on Juan Mata in the build-up.

The Spaniard scored from the spot, before Romelu Lukaku doubled their lead just before half-time.

Earlier, Cesc Fabregas missed a penalty in potentially his last game in English football as Chelsea beat Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round.

Fabregas, who is expected to join Thierry Henry’s Monaco, had his spot-kick saved by Luke Steele after Danny Fox fouled Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

But Alvaro Morata scored from close range in the second half from Callum Hudson-Odoi’s low right-wing cross.

The pair later combined again as Morata headed a second at Stamford Bridge.

It was a deserved win for the FA Cup holders, who dominated against a Forest side who are seventh in the Championship.

Elsewhere, Arsenal cruised through to the FA Cup fourth round with teenager Joe Willock scoring twice at Blackpool.

The 19-year-old striker headed in after Aaron Ramsey’s free-kick hit the post and tapped in another before half-time.

League One Blackpool struggled to keep pace with the Gunners, whose arrival at Bloomfield Road was delayed when a protestor sat on top of their bus.

But after Armand Gnanduillet went close, they improved after the break before Alex Iwobi’s late finish.

Finally, eight matches are on card on Sunday, Fulham will play Oldham Athletic, Manchester City will face Rotherham United, Millwall will lock horns with Hull City, Woking will play Watford.