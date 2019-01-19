Mathare United returned to the top of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) table after beating Kakamega Homeboyz 3-2 in a tightly contested encounter at the Kasarani stadium.

Mathare, who had slipped to second position following Bandari’s 1-0 win over Posta Rangers on Thursday, came from a goal down to claim the three points that see them move back to the top on 20 points.

Allan Wanga put Homeboyz ahead in the 8th minute of the match at the Kasarani stadium, but Crispin Oduor breached Homeboyz defence in the 20th and 27th minutes to send Mathare ahead before the break.

The tie was put beyond Homeboyz reach when Cliff Nyakeya scored Mathare’s third in the second half with Kakamega netting their second through Luke Namanda with the last kick of the ball.

Mathare now top the table with 20 points from 8 matches, two points above second placed Bandari FC. In the other match played today, KCB drew one all with Vihiga United.

Elsewhere, AFC Leopards will leave the country on Saturday for Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, where the team will take part in the Sportpesa Super Cup Tournament slated for Monday 21 January.

Speaking ahead of the showpiece, the club’s captain Robinson Kamura expressed confidence that the team will perform better than they did in the last edition held in Nakuru, where they were eliminated by Tanzania’s Singida FC on post-match penalties.

Apart from Leopards, other Kenyan teams that will be participating in the showpiece include champions Gor Mahia, Bandari FC, and Kariobangi Sharks.