President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday issued an executive order naming Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i Chairperson of a newly constituted National Development Implementation and Communication Committee.

According to the order, Dr. Matiang’i Provide supervisory leadership throughout the delivery cycle of all National Government Programmes and Projects.

President Kenyatta announced that Dr Matiang’i will be deputised by Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Planning Henry Rotich.

Other Members of the committee will be all Cabinet Secretaries, The Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki, and Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua.

President Uhuru said they will be reporting to the President.

The committee will be tasked with providing supervisory leadership throughout the delivery cycle of all National Government Programmes and Projects, Receive and deliberate on reports from the National Development Implementation Technical Committee, Provide timely guidance on appropriate measures to address challenges constraining effective implementation and delivery of National Government Development Programmes and Projects.

It will also be tasked with monitoring and evaluating follow-up mechanisms for resources allocated for National Government Priority Programmes and Projects, to ensure proper utilization and realization of the targeted Outcomes,

The committee will provide coordinated strategic communication to the Public and other stakeholders on the progress of National Government Programmes and Projects, Prepare accurate and timely progress reports for presentation to the President and handle any other function as may be directed by the president.

The national development implementation technical committee will be chaired by the Principal Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government with national treasury principal secretary as the vice chairperson.

Energy, ICT, Planning, Devolution, Health, Crop Development, Industrialization, Lands and Physical Planning, Infrastructure principal secretaries are among those who will sit as members in the committee.

The committee will be tasked with among others receiving and deliberating on the reports from the Regional Development Implementation Co-ordination Committee, propose budgetary provisions in Annual Ministerial budgets and Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for National Government Priority Programmes and Projects, so as to ensure proper utilization and realization of the targeted outcomes.

It will also provide detailed work-plans, schedules and critical paths for implementation of individual National Government Priority Programmes and Projects as well as develop timely and appropriate solutions to challenges constraining the implementation and delivery of National Government Development Programmes and Projects.

Regional commissioners will chair the regional development implementation coordination committee while county commissioners will head the county development implementation co-ordination committees whose mandates are more targeted to specific regions.