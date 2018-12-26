Matiang’i orders for investigations after minors consume chang’aa

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has directed Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Mogoch Mwaga to facilitate immediate investigations into the negligence of Mogogosiek Location Chief and an Assistant Chief after children were hospitalised after partaking chang’aa in Kaproret Village in Bomet County.

In a statement Wednesday, the CS said disciplinary action will be taken against the two for dereliction of duty.

Dr. Matiang’i’s order for an immediate crackdown in the area has also led to the arrest of four suspects, who are now detained at Konoin Police Station, awaiting to be arraigned in court on Thursday.

The Cabinet Secretary once again reaffirmed the Government’s zero-tolerance policy on production and distribution of illicit liquor and warned brewers and sellers that they will be dealt with the full force of the law.

The CS has also put on notice all apathetic National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) and warned that those sleeping on the job will be winnowed out and brought to account for security lapses in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

