Mbithi, Wairimu win Beacon of Hope Junior chess tournament

Alvin Mbithi and Grace Wairimu are the champions of the Beacon of Hope Junior chess tournament held Saturday at the school in Rongai.

Mbithi and Wairimu won the under 18 years categories finishing top of the tournament which attracted more than 140 players.

Alvin Mbithi drew one match and won five other matches to win the under 18 years Beacon of Hope Junior chess tournament as Grace Wairimu easily won the girls category with a score of two points.

Mbithi beat Krishi Wadhia and Aguda Lwanga who had 5 and 4.5 points respectively.

Junior Pasaka and Lena Nyokabi emerged victorious in the under 14 years category as Reddy Rachith and Neema Kahihu won the under 12 years categories.

Wega Irungu won all of his six matches to lift the under 10 years boys title while Sanjay Shah missed two points to secure a hundred percent record in the girls category.

Janki Nipul Shah and Bradley Wathimba were the other winners of the tournament, taking home the under 8 years titles.

The event attracted more than 130 players; with Beacon head teacher Irene Nyokabi believing that the sport has greatly impacted positively on the juniors in the school.

Despite the success of the junior development programme, mini chess director Githinji Hinga says a lot is yet to be done in the development of the sport.

The Beacon junior tournament was the 6th round of the Mini Chess series and followed the Logos Christian school tournament held two weeks ago.

Agunda Lwanga and Yuvika Arul won the Logos tournament with 5 and 4 points respectively. Lwanga Odongo and Neema Irungu beat all their opponents in the under 14 years category, as Mark Alando and Natalia Suter won the under 12 years categories.

Other winners of the Logos tournament were Drish Rakesh, Erica Muturi, Theodore Warui and Janki Nipul Shah.

The 7th round of the Mini Chess Series will be held at State House Girls on the 30th of this month.

