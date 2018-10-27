Measles vaccine campaign launched in Mandera

The government has launched a measles campaign in Mandera County following an outbreak of the disease in the region.

Two people including a child have been reported dead with 313 others said to have been infected since the outbreak was detected in February.

The disease was first detected in areas bordering Somalia and Ethiopia before spreading into the interior of the county.

County Acting Director of health services Mohamed Adawa is blaming low uptake in immunization on the nomadic nature of the communities, low response from the national government and insecurity.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Through the Rapid Result Initiative, the county aims to contain the epidemic within the next two months.

The Kenya Red Cross Society, World Health Organization, United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund and the Ministry of Health have partnered with the county government in the five days measles vaccination campaign in the seven sub-counties of Mandera East, Mandera West, Mandera North, Lafey, Kutulo, Banisa, and Mandera South.

Since June, the disease has hit Mandera West with 182 cases recorded mostly in the remote areas, with area medical teams carrying out intervention measures to reduce further spread of the disease.

Mandera North reported a measles outbreak in July and August recording 28 cases.

Key Facts

Measles is a highly contagious, serious disease caused by a virus.

Measles is caused by a virus in the paramyxovirus family and it is normally passed through direct contact and through the air.

The virus infects the respiratory tract, then spreads throughout the body. Measles is a human disease and is not known to occur in animals.

Accelerated immunization activities have had a major impact on reducing measles deaths. During 2000–2016, measles vaccination prevented an estimated 20.4 million deaths.

Global measles deaths have decreased by 84% from an estimated 550 100 in 2000* to 89 780 in 2016.

Transmission

The highly contagious virus is spread by coughing and sneezing, close personal contact or direct contact with infected nasal or throat secretions.

The virus remains active and contagious in the air or on infected surfaces for up to 2 hours. It can be transmitted by an infected person from 4 days prior to the onset of the rash to 4 days after the rash erupts.

Measles outbreaks can result in epidemics that cause many deaths, especially among young, malnourished children. In countries where measles has been largely eliminated, cases imported from other countries remain an important source of infection.

Who is at risk?