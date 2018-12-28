Medic arrested for allegedly sedating, raping patient

Police in Nyatike, Migori County are holding a medical practitioner attached to a private facility in Muhurubay for allegedly sedating a patient before raping her.

Tobias Butu, who is said to have committed the act on the 26th of this month, was arrested in his Nyatike hideout after dodging police officers for two days.

The suspect identified as Tobias Butu, has been on the run since the incident occurred in the afternoon of 26th December 2018.

According to Nyatike OCPD John Mutsili, the victim had gone to the clinic to seek medical attention and was sedated by the medic turned on committing the beastly act.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The OCPD said the patient found herself in a sorry situation after she gained consciousness several hours later.

The police have launched investigations into the matter with the family calling for justice.

This incident comes barely a day after a man was arrested in Kakamega for allegedly raping his sister.