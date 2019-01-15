Busia County Government has procured medical equipment worth 10 million shillings aimed at boosting health care at the Busia County Referral Hospital and other medical facilities in the county.

The equipment will improve service delivery in the region which has been experiencing shortage of vital equipment.

Addressing the press while receiving the medical equipment Busia County Health and Sanitation Chief Officer Dr Isaac Omeri said the equipment will boost health care as address shortage of facilities in hospitals in the region.

Omeri said Busia County Referral Hospital has experienced shortage of delivery beds and infant incubators, adding that the new supplies will help address the shortage.

He said the referral hospital experiences blood shortage during holidays when students are at home noting that the situation will be normalized.

The equipment includes digital blood pressure (BP) machines, infant incubators, autoclaves, dental chairs and compressors, patient trolleys, delivery beds and sets, examination couches and Caesarean Section set among others.