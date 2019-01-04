Kenyan girl wins international Golden Glove award

A mentally ill girl from Kilifi County, Mitchel Mapenzi, has been handed the international Golden Glove award, for her performance at the Special Olympics Games held in Chicago, USA last year.

Mapenzi, a former pupil at Konjora Primary School in Kibarani, won the award for her exemplary performance in the goal post.

Her soccer team of integrated players from Kilifi County emerged fourth out of the eight teams which played but she was recognized as the tournament’s best goalkeeper.

Mapenzi sat her KCPE exam last year, scoring 198 marks and is expected to join Kiwandani Secondary School.

She dedicated the award to her parents who have stood by her despite her condition.

Mapenzi was among the players selected by the FIFA Football for Hope initiative that aims at training persons with mental challenges.

The ministry of Sports had already awarded the girl, together with her teammates Ksh50,000 each.