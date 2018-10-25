Meru County seeks to diversify products to boost tourism

Meru County is banking on product diversification and joint tourism marketing by the Mount Kenya and Aberdares Counties Economic Bloc to boost arrivals.

Hospitality industry players say Meru has vast untapped tourism potential that could be unlocked through aggressive marketing initiatives. According to Three Steers Hotel General Manager James Githinji, hotels are investing in ultra modern facilities to attract both foreign and domestic tourists.

Meru County, the home of the infamous green gold Miraa is surrounded by mountains and rolling hills.

Meru County’s hospitality industry appears to be thriving with the mushrooming of hotels, which has been attributed to among others the uptake of conference tourism and devolution taking root in the country.

Two years after Meru County hosted the 2016 Devolution Conference, hospitality industry players believe that the county’s tourist numbers could be better if attraction sites were aggressively marketed.

Hoteliers have welcomed the establishment of the Meru County Tourism Board that they are challenging to spearhead efforts to diversify the tourism product portfolio to include agro-tourism and culture by leveraging on the region’s vast attractions including the Njuuri ncheke sacred shrine.

However, among the challenges is infrastructure connection that has seen some visitors opting for air transport and low adherence to standards and professionalism by some caterers.

To beat competition, hoteliers are opting to customize their products for the travelling families and corporate clients.