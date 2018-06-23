Javier Hernandez scored his 50th international goal to help Mexico take a big step towards the last 16 of the World Cup with an impressive win over South Korea, despite Son Heung-Min’s stunning late strike.

Having upset defending champions Germany in their opening game in Group F, Mexico proved again they will be a test for any side should they reach the knockout stages.

They took the lead through Carlos Vela’s penalty – the 14th of the tournament already – on 26 minutes after Jang Hyun-Soo’s handball.

Although they dominated possession against lacklustre opponents, Mexico also displayed their thrilling counter-attacking game with their second goal, when West Ham striker Hernandez added a neat finish to Hirving Lozano’s surging run.

As South Korea’s sole threat, it was fitting that Tottenham striker Son gave his side fleeting hope in added time with a sublime, curling strike from 25 yards.

Mexico will reach the last 16 should Sweden beat Germany in Saturday’s final game, kicking-off at 19:00 BST.

Only a Germany win will prevent South Korea being knocked out with a group game remaining.

While not quite guaranteed of progress, this would be the seventh straight World Cup in which Mexico have reached the last 16, a record that stretches back to 1994.

However, they have not gone further during that time, with their only two quarter-final appearances coming in the World Cups they hosted in 1970 and 1986.

This quick side, gifted on the counter but also comfortable in possession – albeit under minimal pressure here – have the chance to end that streak.

The second goal epitomised the threat of Vela, Hernandez and Lozano in attack. When the latter drove into space, Vela drew away to the right as the ball went left to Hernandez, who checked back and clipped low past South Korea keeper Cho Hyun-Woo.

The defence remains a worry and the flaw that could end their run in the tournament. Centre-backs Hector Moreno and Carlos Salcedo made a series of tremendous blocks, but substitute Rafael Marquez’s woeful attempted backpass nearly gifted Son a goal on 76 minutes.

Mexico could face Serbia, Switzerland or Brazil in the last 16, with the prospect of a tie against Belgium or England in the quarter-finals.

Better teams may be wise to Mexico’s counter-attacking style, but no side will relish facing them on current form.

Vela’s penalty means more spot-kicks have now been awarded in Russia than in the entire 2014 tournament in Brazil.

This is in part due to the introduction of VAR, with six of those penalties given after video reviews, although there was no need to use that technology here.

Jang Hyun-Soo slid in on Guardado and referee Milorad Mazic was well-positioned, quickly pointing to the spot when the ball struck the South Korea defender’s raised arm.

After a long delay, with South Korea keeper Cho Hyun-Woo purposefully standing off his line, Vela sent him the wrong way to make it 11 penalties converted from the total of 14.

South Korea wanted a 15th penalty – but although Moon Seon-Min’s shot clipped Carlos Salcedo’s hand, the Mexico defender’s arm was against his body and the ball struck more of his chest.

The record number of penalties in a World Cup stands at 18 in 2002. Will this tournament surpass that even before the group stages end?