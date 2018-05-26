Mining CS cautions illegal miners in the country

Mining and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary John Munyes says the government will crack hard on illegal miners operating in the country.

Speaking in Samburu County during a tour of a manganese mining site, Munyes said all those undertaking explorations across the country must first acquire requisite licenses before embarking on the trade.

He cited Migori County where investors have been harvesting minerals for a long time without licenses and exporting them to China.

The country’s mineral resources have in recent years become a central focus in national development with the government seeking to tap the natural resource to propel it to the next level.

And amid the interest, unscrupulous miners have taken advantage the new appetite venturing into the trade without requisite certification.

Speaking during the two day tour of Samburu County, CS Munyes instructed police to immediately arrest any illegal explorers without legal documents.

Munyes saying that Samburu County has great potential even as he cited poor infrastructure as one of the factors undermining the utilization of natural resources.

The CS toured manganese cites in Samburu east Sub County, where he confirmed that the investor had valid papers to tap the mineral.

The manganese investor hailed the Samburu manganese as the best in the world but noted that the major challenge is the cost of transportation to the coast for export.

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal who accompanied Munyes welcoming investors to the county to do exploration and exploit the region’s natural resources.