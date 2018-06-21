Ministry seeks to increase tourist numbers by diversifying products

The Ministry of Tourism is targeting to increase the number of international tourist arrivals from the current 1.4 to 2.3 million annually by the year 2022 by diversifying from the traditional beach and safari products to more attractive experiences that appeal to more tourists.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala also says Kenya plans to open up beaches at night for tourists to enjoy the night sceneries at the beaches under the supervision of Kenya Wildlife Service.

Kenya attracted 1.4 million international tourists last year who powered tourism earnings to record a 20 percent growth to 120 billion shillings.

The Ministry of Tourism is targeting to grow the number of international tourist arrivals from the current from the current numbers and increase it further to 5 million tourist arrivals by the year 2030.

Over the years, Kenya has been heavily relying on traditional beach and safari products to attract tourists with the government now keen to diversify to other tourist products so as to attract more holidaymakers.

Plans are underway to clean and light up beaches as well as tighten security for tourists to enjoy the night sceneries at the beaches.

The tourism ministry has unveiled a Tourism Information Centre in Mombasa that will list all credible tourism products and complement traditional channels of tourism marketing.