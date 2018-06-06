Missing plane: Red Cross emergency team involved in road crash

A Kenya Red Cross Society vehicle ferrying a team of rescuers rushing to join the search and rescue mission for the missing Fly SAX, collided head on with a lorry at Kariamu Town on its way to Njambini in Kinangop, Nyandarua County.

Officials at JM Memorial hospital in Ol Kalou say they have received 11 patients from the crash scene, three of them said to be in critical condition and have been referred to Nakuru General Hospital.

KRCS boss Dr. Abbas Gullet confirmed the incident saying that the victims are in stable condition.

“The injured were evacuated to hospital by a second ambulance that was part of the convoy. All involved in the accident are in stable condition and we wish them a quick and full recovery” he said.

According to the hospital Medical Superintendent Samuel Mwaura, one victim suffered spinal cord injuries; another has a fractured leg while the third sustained serious head injuries.

Eight others sustained tissue injuries but are in stable condition.

Nyandarua County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich confirmed that head-on collision of the Red Cross ambulance and a lorry happened a short distance from Kariamu market, about five kilometers from Ol Kalou town on Ol Kalou – Njambini highway.

The ambulance was carrying Kenya Red Cross emergency responders from Nakuru and Nyandarua counties.