Mogogosiek chiefs interdicted after children consume chang’aa

The Chief and Assistant Chief of Mogogosiek Location in Bomet County have been interdicted after five children in the area were hospitalized for taking chang’aa.

Interior Cabinet secretary, Fred Matiang’i on Wednesday ordered a probe on probable negligence by the chief and his assistant.

Following Matiangi’s order, an immediate crackdown was launched in the area, leading to the arrest of four suspects.

In a statement, Matiang’i also sent a stern warning to those producing and distributing illicit brew that they will face the full force of the law.

The Cabinet Secretary once again reaffirmed the Government’s zero-tolerance policy on production and distribution of illicit liquor and warned brewers and sellers that they will be dealt with the full force of the law.

The CS has also put on notice all apathetic National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) and warned that those sleeping on the job will be winnowed out and brought to account for security lapses in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

The children aged between 9-12 years were hospitalized at Kapkatet Hospital in Kericho County after they reportedly drunk 5 litres of chang’aa on Tuesday afternoon.