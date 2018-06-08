Moi Airbase crowned winners at KDF Championships

Alphas Kishoyian anchored his Moi Airbase team to the 4 by 400m race Victory as the three day Kenya Defence Forces athletics Championships ended Friday at Moi International sports Centre Kasarani in Nairobi.

Alfas Kishoiyian led teammates Peter Mokamba, John Kiplagat, Daniel Mutai and Peter Ngarasi to posting cumulative time of 3 minutes 07.8 seconds to win the 4 by 400m men’s race final ahead of Laikipia Airbase who wound up second in a time of three minutes 08.1 seconds. Thika finished third in 3 minutes 08.5 seconds.

Kishoyian a sprints specialist revealed that he will be switching to 800m at the national championships as he eyes a slot place in the Kenyan team that will head to Nigeria for the Africa senior Athletics event next month.

The women’s 4 by 400m final was won by Lanet who came home in a time of three minutes 46.5 seconds ahead of Thika and Laikipia Airbase who finished in the second and third positions respectively.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Meanwhile, Laikipia Airbase retained the tug of war title for the seventh year in a row after overpowering Mtongwe in the final.

Moi Airbase were crowned the overall champions of the three day championship that brought together 13 teams after garnering a total of 23 medals while Laikipia Airbase and Thika finished in second and third positions, respectively.

Kenya Defense forces used the 39th edition of the event to pick a team that will take part in the national athletics championship scheduled for June 20th-23rd which also act as trials for the Africa senior athletics championship due in July in Asaba, Nigeria.